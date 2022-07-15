Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $250,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

