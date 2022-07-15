Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $274,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 180.9% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

