Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

