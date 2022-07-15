Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $306,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.10.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.