Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 134 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $255.09.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.41.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

