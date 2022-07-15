Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

