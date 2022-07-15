Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.