Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

NYSE:BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.86. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

