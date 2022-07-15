Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $195.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

