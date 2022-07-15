Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 722 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

