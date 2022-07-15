Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $309,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

