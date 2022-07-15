Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €103.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($103.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.22 ($72.22) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($100.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

