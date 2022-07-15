Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €36.14 ($36.14) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €35.57 ($35.57) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($69.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.82 and its 200-day moving average is €46.31.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

