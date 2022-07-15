Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

NYSE AXP opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

