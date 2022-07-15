Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $149.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

