Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,629 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

