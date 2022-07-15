Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 10,533 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

