Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

