Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

