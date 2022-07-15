Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of COP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

