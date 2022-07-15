Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.