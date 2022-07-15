Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.