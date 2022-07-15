Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.