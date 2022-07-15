Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.22) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.15) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.54).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,127 ($13.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,214.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,239.26. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,108 ($13.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,584.50 ($18.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.20), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($403,235.75).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

