Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($7.49) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 528.50 ($6.29).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 475.80 ($5.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 339.90 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.04. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.10.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,245.00).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

