Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hunting (LON:HTG) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 275 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.62).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTG. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.28) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

HTG stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.34) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of £324.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

