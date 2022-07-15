Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

