Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.00 ($18.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.50 ($19.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($33.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

