Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.72

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 12411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 748,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

