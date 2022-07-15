Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

