Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

