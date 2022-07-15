Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 692,811 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

