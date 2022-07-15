Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 168 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 156 ($1.86) to GBX 168 ($2.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 88 ($1.05) on Thursday. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of £167.98 million and a PE ratio of 285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.02.
About Capital (Get Rating)
