Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 168 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 156 ($1.86) to GBX 168 ($2.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 88 ($1.05) on Thursday. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of £167.98 million and a PE ratio of 285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.02.

About Capital (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

