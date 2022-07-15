Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

