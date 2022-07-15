Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 243.9% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

