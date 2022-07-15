Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
