Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

