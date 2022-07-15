CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.16.

NYSE:CF opened at $80.65 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

