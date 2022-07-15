ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stake Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

