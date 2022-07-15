Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

