Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 499,388 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

DAL opened at $29.77 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

