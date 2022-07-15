Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,787 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,349 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

