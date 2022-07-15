Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.29 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

