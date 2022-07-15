Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.