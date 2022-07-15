Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $271.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.68.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $264.91 on Thursday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.51 and a 200 day moving average of $247.40.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

