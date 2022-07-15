Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $58,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

