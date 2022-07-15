CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 12.3%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 153,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

