CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 12.3%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 153,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
