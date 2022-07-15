Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $51.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 185,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 389,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 375,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.