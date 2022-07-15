Citigroup Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.23.
Shares of GS stock opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $331.16.
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
