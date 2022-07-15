Citigroup Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.23.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $331.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.