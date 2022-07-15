CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.33. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

