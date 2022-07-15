Comerica Bank Has $7.95 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $333.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

