Comerica Bank Has $8.50 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

